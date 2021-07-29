It had been talked about for nearly three decades; and on Wednesday, the Queens Public Library officially released plans to replace the 47-year-old Rego Park Library with a modern two-story structure that is scheduled to open in 2025.
QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott on Wednesday welcomed city and elected officials to 91-41 63 Drive, where the $33.2 million, two-story structure will be erected.
“I want to extend my deepest thanks to Council Member Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) for her decades-long advocacy and financial support for a new library, and to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and his predecessor Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz for securing the funds needed to build it,” Walcott said in a statement issued by the library.
Those gathered included Jamie Torres-Springer, commissioner of the city’s Department of Design and Construction.
The new structure will have two floors and a public basement, with separate reading rooms for teens, adults and children. At 18,000 square feet it will far more than double the size of the existing 7,500-square-foot site, which opened in 1974.
“DDC’s design for the new Rego Park Library greatly expands the available space and takes into account environmental sustainability and user comfort to create a friendly and enriching environment for both adults and younger people,” Torres-Springer said in the statement. “Libraries are centers of learning as well as valuable community spaces and this project achieves both of those goals.”
Other guests included Koslowitz, Katz, Richards and state Sens. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach). Community Board 6 was represented by Chairperson Alexa Weitzman and District Manager Frank Galluscio.
Koslowitz said the new building was desperately needed.
“This was also the case over twenty years ago when I was able to get an approval for a new library,” she said. “Over the years, the project was unable to get underway because the financial goalposts kept changing and additional funding had to be secured.”
Richards said it will meet and exceed the educational, cultural and occupational demands of the community.
“Libraries are community hubs that are centers of learning, literacy and culture, and the new Rego Park Library will certainly fulfill this promise,” he said.
Katz said she was proud of her role in the project in her two terms as borough president.
“This larger, upgraded facility will provide a safe place for children and teens,” she said. “When this makeover is complete, it will give our seniors and everyone else in the surrounding area greater access to computers, community activities and, of course, thousands of entertaining and educational books to read.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.