Following the unexpected withdrawal of two proposals to co-locate Success Academy schools in Southeast Queens, founder and CEO of the network Eva Moskowitz said she intends to act, and quickly considering she planned on welcoming students in the fall.
“We’re trying to figure out what alternatives there are, but also how to respond,” Moskowitz told the Chronicle last Thursday.
“Also, we have to communicate with our kids and families. We have hired principals and we have hired teachers and we have ordered supplies because if you wait, you won’t be able to open the school. This is not just some political chess match. There are real children, real teachers and real responsibilities for opening a school,” she continued.
The city is legally obligated to provide the space for charters in the districts in which they apply, but by when exactly is not clear.
“I intend to act,” Moskowitz said. “There is no world in which I don’t act. I’m hoping still, and maybe this is naive, that even though these three locations were pulled in the middle of the night in this really sort of dark way, that we can convince everyone that children matter and you can’t just toss out all these families,” she said. A third site is in the Bronx.
Her lawyers are looking at options and her team is working to propose alternatives, she said last week.
Moskowitz said it “doesn’t get better than” the originally proposed sites, which were MS 72 and the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex, considering their underutilized space and recent enrollment declines. But heavy opposition from the school communities was heard by Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks, who pulled the plan right before it was set to be voted on by the Panel for Educational Policy.
Moskowitz said the engagement process was not reflective of the whole community because thousands had applied for Success.
“We really shouldn’t call it ‘community engagement.’ They should call it ‘district parent of co-located school engagement,’” she said.
Some good news for the charter system came on Wednesday, however, with Gov. Hochul’s budget proposal to lift the regional cap on charters while keeping in place the statewide cap. The governor’s proposal would free up 100 unused upstate charters for use anywhere in the state.
“Thank you Governor Hochul for giving families what they want: more high quality educational choices,” Moskowitz said in a prepared statement.
“Now Albany needs to get behind this common sense solution and ensure it becomes law — that kids win over politics,” she added.
But there is already some opposition from Albany.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) thanked Hochul for the additional school funding in the proposed budget but criticized the “naked attempt to remove the cap on charters in NYC.”
“The cap has historically served to strike the balance between giving parents so-called ‘choice’ and the constitutional requirement to keep public schools open, and it’s not common sense to upset that balance,” he said in a prepared statement.
Adams released a statement in response to Hochul’s budget but did not mention schools.
