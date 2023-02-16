Mitchell Flax, founder and head of Valence College Preparatory Charter School in Rego Park, gets to shake the hands of every fifth- and sixth-grader entering each morning.
That is the beauty of a school with around 440 students in fifth through eighth grade.
The tuition-free, public charter middle school sets kids on a track to graduate from college early on. It is small but academically vigorous, said Flax, and an alternative to the large city public schools in the area, which parents, mainly in the Elmhurst and Corona neighborhoods, welcome.
While waitlists amass for sixth, seventh and eighth grades, fifth grade can be hard to fill because parents must take their kids out of their final year of traditional public schools. But it is necessary for Valance to fulfill its promise to families that students will be brought up to grade level by seventh grade.
Students break out into small groups every day to receive reading and math intervention and each family is assigned a personal advisor to meet with weekly.
Scholars there score 85 percent above their national peers in math and 70 percent in reading on the Measure of Academic Progress test.
Now in its fourth year of existence, Flax said Valance is excited to see the schools its first cohort of eighth graders go onto. Specialized city high schools are of interest and students receive SHSAT prep.
There is room to grow, though, and a demand for elementary schools in the area, said Flax.
“Families should have really good choices,” he said. And new charter seats could alleviate overcrowding in District 24, historically one of the most overcrowded in the city.
But the funds must be there to do that and maintain quality programming. A proposed increase in per pupil funding for charters from Gov. Hochul might just cover the needs driven by inflation. Recruiting and retaining talent, Flax said, is a top priority.
“We have a small shop and a motivated board but we are stretching the same public dollars as other schools,” he said.
But it is worth it because the staff sees real progress in the scholars. “The work is hard but it is meaningful,” said Flax.
There is no shortage of meaningful work to be done at Our World Neighborhood Charter Schools, either, which has an elementary and middle school in Astoria, an elementary in Howard Beach, and an elementary currently in Elmhurst until a third permanent space in Corona opens this fall.
That location, which serves kindergarten and first grade now and will grow to K-5, has taken in students from migrant families coming from Texas, said Mark Crusante, director of external relations for OWN.
“We do what we can to give them the support that they need, whether it’s directing them to food banks, giving them where to go to get city services,” Crusante said.
Administrators will help parents with English language learning services and even figuring out how to obtain an ID.
“It’s all hands on deck at OWN 3,” he said.
Crusante said the network is “happy where we are” with no intentions yet for a fourth or fifth location but that for the bigger picture of the charter school movement, lifting the regional cap in New York City, also a proposal in Gov. Hochul’s budget, would make sense.
“You have up and coming leaders building excellent schools, school leaders who want to build a charter school from the ground up, make it a community-grown organization and they don’t have that ability because there’s a cap in New York City,” said Crusante.
OWN could use other government support, though. Its first location, opened in 2002 and grandfathered in before the charter law changed in 2014, receives no rental assistance as ones that came after do.
Rent is going up for those older charters and Crusante said there will be a point when some are priced out.
“It’s not like I’m going to take that money and go to Resorts World,” he said. “I’m going to utilize it to make sure that the kids have a roof over their head and get a world-class facility with a working library, computer labs, smart boards and everything.”
At the Rochdale Early Advantage Charter School, which was founded in 2010 and serves K-8, space is also an issue. The school has a unique situation in that it is located in and sponsored by the New Jerusalem Worship Center.
The school’s leader, Sylvia Fairclough-Leslie, said that partnership is appreciated as the church has helped the nondenominational charter grow. It has used every room the church could offer, Fairclough-Leslie said, expanded and is in the process of building another extension, hoping to eventually bring the pre-K students, who are at a different location, there.
REACS also offers longer school days, a rigorous curriculum, diverse extracurriculars like chess and karate, and even Mandarin starting in kindergarten.
But waitlists topped 600 last year, said Fairclough-Leslie, and the community frequently asks if REACS will create a high school next. With a low student-to-teacher ratio and a focus on social and emotional learning, she said the focus remains on bringing their whole school community together, retaining instructors and bringing back prepandemic success.
There are other state programs unavailable to charters, like the Empire State After-School Program, that would help them.
It comes down to a commitment from the governor and mayor to expand the education movement here and Crusante still questions if that support will come from them.
Changing leadership within the SUNY Charter Schools Institute and its collaboration with the state Board of Regents, two of three charter authorizers in the state, along with the city Department of Education, will be crucial as well.
“What we really want to do is help our kids, give them the best that we can, but also be involved and have those partnerships and dialogue with everybody that’s a stakeholder,” said Crusante.
