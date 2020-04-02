The NYPD and New York City Police Foundation on Tuesday announced the purchase of 150,000 masks, 150,000 gloves and 150,000 packets of hand sanitizer for police officers serving during the virus pandemic.
The supplies — which cost $500,000 and were supplied by the procurement and branding firm Winbrook — were purchased by the Police Foundation thanks to its donors and are expected to ship in the coming days. Sony is also immediately donating masks, on top of the 150,000 that were bought.
“This equipment will help keep our officers physically safe,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a prepared statement. “But beyond that, it sends them a clear message — that their unwavering commitment to protecting people is deeply appreciated.”
“When things are at their toughest, New Yorkers always step up to the challenge,” NYCPF Chairman Andrew Tisch said.
“Despite these unprecedented times, the men and women of the Department will continue to answer the call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Susan Birnbaum, the NYCPF president. “The NYPD’s commitment to the city and its residents is unwavering and it’s essential we support them.”
