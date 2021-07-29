Police last week made an arrest in the July 18 hit-and-run incident that left a 4-year-old boy in critical condition at Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, LI, after he was struck by a two-wheeled motorized vehicle in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Argenis Rivas, 29, of Parsons Boulevard in Queens, was arrested on July 21. He allegedly struck the child while riding what the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said was a motorized scooter at a high rate of speed in a crowded parking lot near the Meadow Lake boat rental facility. He allegedly fled the scene.
The DA said Rivas has been charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an incident, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving and driving without a license.
If convicted, Rivas faces up to 7 years in prison.
“What began as a recreational Sunday in the park turned into a nightmare for a Queens family,” Katz said in her statement. “As alleged, the defendant was illegally riding a scooter through the park when he recklessly hit a child and kept going. The City has seen an unacceptable increase in defiant drivers of all types of vehicles driving illegally and hurting people. It is time we stand together to prevent further harm.”
According to the complaint, the boy fell to the ground and appeared to be unconscious and was bleeding from his head. He sustained serious injuries.
Katz said Rivas rode away from the scene and failed to stop to offer any aid to the child or to report the incident. He was arrested after a three-day search by police.
The search was a massive one, run by the Highway Division’s Collision Investigation Squad. But it also involved detectives and field intelligence units from both the 110th Precinct and NYPD; and even the Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The New York Post reported that Rivas told police the child was struck “by the front of the scooter” and that he left to escape a hostile crowd that began gathering. Police, in an email Tuesday from the office of the Deputy Commissioner for Public Information, said the vehicle was a “Dirt bike. Unknown make and model.” Another source called it a gas-powered scooter or minibike.
But all agree that it was a gasoline powered, rather than an electric, vehicle. Speaking at a press conference carried on YouTube the day before the arrest, Chief Kim Royster of the NYPD’s Transportation Bureau, said even though they had not identified a vehicle at that time, the department has been focusing intently on dirt bikes and off-road vehicles.
“Protecting our children is a fundamental component of traffic safety,” Royster said. “... No parent should have to endure such a senseless act.”
Royster said ATVs and dirt bikes are not road legal, meaning they cannot be registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
“The person cannot get a license ... and they do not have the proper signaling device that would be required as a motorcycle would. That’s what makes those bikes illegal, and they’re dangerous ... We are not going to tolerate these bikes being used on our streets.
“As you can see, when a 4-year-old child is laying in a parking lot and you have people that are racing in that parking lot with those illegal instruments, it’s dangerous and something like this will occur.”
The Post reported that Rivas denied he was racing with anyone or riding recklessly.
Royster said e-bikes and e-scooters are legal because they are electric and are capped to keep them from reaching high speed.
The chief said the NYPD has seized more than 500 dirt bikes and ATVs in about one weeks time, and that the department has destroyed more than 5,000.
Many residents have complained to their community boards and precinct community councils about groups of ATV riders gathering and taking over streets while operating dangerously. They also tend to run in hopes that police break off the chase if it becomes unsafe.
“We can take them when they are parked,” Royster said. “If they can take them safely when the are moving, we will do so.”
