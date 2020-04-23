With all aspects of life changing during the coronavirus crisis, the city Departments of education, small business services and for the aging addressed the Borough Cabinet in a Tuesday morning Zoom meeting to report how their agencies are handling it.
The DOE is lending iPads to students for remote learning. Adrienne Austin, DOE deputy chancellor for community empowerment, partnerships and communications, said there are 800,000 iPads and there have been 250,000 requests.
“So we still have a good number of iPads to go out to families,” she said.
Austin said the iPads are delivered to the recipients’ door as 175,000 had been distributed in schools but some had problems connecting to the internet.
Parents interested in getting one can call the DOE at (718) 935-5100 or go to schools.nyc.gov/learn-at-home/ipad-distribution.
Andre Spencer, executive superintendent of Queens South for the DOE, noted the adjustments parents are making as the classroom has shifted into the home.
“This has been really challenging because our parents aren’t necessarily teachers but now they’re having to step in and make sure that kids have adequate time to access the schoolwork that they’re being provided with,” he said.
Austin also said there are more than 400 meal hubs with over 300,000 meals a day being distributed across the city from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. And there are regional enrichment centers, childcare centers for the children of essential workers. Austin said there are 800 students per day.
SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop noted that nonessential establishments looking to fulfill delivery orders placed remotely are allowed to have one employee at the business to handle those orders. He said there had been some confusion from business owners but essential businesses can still have as many employees as they want.
Bishop said there is assistance available for free e-commerce, marketing and social media strategies.
“People will not feel comfortable being in confined spaces until we’ve reached a point where there’s mass testing or a vaccine,” he said. “So that is some time away so we have to make sure that we prepare our businesses for the change in consumer behavior.”
Bishop said businesses had already been seeing a change with increased online shopping but that the pandemic “has just exacerbated that.”
He said $13 million has been approved for the employee grant program. Thousands of applications have been received and he said that for applicants who are still waiting, “We suspect that we’ll be making all of the decisions within the next three weeks.”
And $6 million has been approved for a loan program. There have been more than 8,000 applications for $22 million in funds offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Jose Rodriguez, director of intergovernmental affairs for the Department for the Aging, said it went from a system with 300 centers that were handling 100 to 125 meals a day to a centralized operation that delivers meals to 35,000 individuals across the city.
He said in mid-March the organization accelerated a plan for centralized quick meal service delivery.
“Within a few days it was apparent centers were stretched as the demand for food increased quickly,” Rodriguez said, adding “The demand for direct-delivery meals far exceeded what our congregant meal system was ever intended to support.”
The senior centers moved to a grab-and-go format and then delivery-only.
New enrollees will be absorbed by the city’s COVID-19 food czar, Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, and her team and be consolidated into the emergency program Get Food NYC.
