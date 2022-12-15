The word “history” was spoken frequently on Nov. 30 when Gov. Hochul hosted a ceremonial — and indoor — groundbreaking for the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express cables that will bring clean hydroelectric energy from Quebec to Astoria.
Donald Jessome, president and CEO of Transmission Developers Inc., zeroed in on an often-checkered part of Queens history.
“Thank you all for joining us here today to celebrate the official start of a groundbreaking project that will supply 20 percent of New York City’s needs by delivering renewable energy to Astoria, which has traditionally borne the brunt of fossil fuel generation and its associated health impacts for decades.”
Hochul hosted representatives of the key players in the Town of Whitehall in upstate Washington County. Under an agreement involving New York State, Hydro-Quebec, the Mohawk Council of the Kahnawake and organized labor, the project will begin powering New York City in 2026. It will come ashore at the massive Con Edison complex on 20th Avenue, which houses a number of energy companies.
While it has been criticized by some environmental organizations, particularly those concerned about the digging that will be required to submerge miles and miles of cable beneath Lake Champlain and the Hudson River. Overland cables will be buried.
Hochul touted it as a major part of reaching the state’s statutory levels of renewable energy use by 2030 and 2050.
She and others also stressed what they say will be a $3.5 billion economic impact on communities all along the route, including increased tax revenue to 73 municipalities and 59 school districts.
“[Seventy] percent of our electricity will come from renewables by 2030,” Hochul said according to a transcript on her official website. “And we used to talk about 2030 as if it’s off into the future. That’s right around the corner ... 85 percent emission reductions by 2050. These are ambitions, but they’re doable.”
Michael Lyons, president of the Greater Capital Region Building and Construction Trades Council, said the project will create three million hours of work for union construction workers.
A parallel project that also has been approved is Clean Path NY, which will transmit solar- and wind-generated electricity from upstate from a substation in Delaware County. It will connect at the Rainey power substation located just north of the Roosevelt Island Bridge.
Pierre Despars, vice president of Hydro-Quebec, said it was the culmination of plans considered by his company for 15 years.
“To work 15 years on a project, you need perseverance and you need to believe in what you’re doing,” Despars said. “We need to work as a region to move our economies toward cleaner energy.”
Grand Chief Sky-Deer of the Mohawk Council of the Kahnawake, across whose ancestral lands the route will traverse, said it is a continuation of their long association with New York City, where hundreds of Mohawks were employed as ironworkers on many historic skyscrapers and bridges.
