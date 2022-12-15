Gov. Hochul, center, with Michael Lyons, president at Greater Capital Region Building and Construction Trades Council, Doreen Harris, of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, Donald Jessome of Transmission Developers Inc., Pierre Despars of Hydro-Quebec and Grand Chief Sky-Deer of the Mohawk Council of the Kahnawake, staged a groundbreaking on an actual stage in the town of Whitehall.