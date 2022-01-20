All are invited to a Jan. 21 online presentation on the new passenger train line proposed by Gov. Hochul hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Called the Interborough Express, the line would run along existing tracks used for freight trains, from Bay Ridge to Jackson Heights. The aim is to increase transit options, connecting residents with up to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road.
The chamber presentation, “An Insider’s View of the Interborough Express,” will be delivered by Maulin Mehta, New York director of the Regional Plan Association, and Kate Slevin, the RPA’s executive vice president, along with Chamber President and CEO Tom Grech.
The event is set for 10 a.m. Attendance is free and open to all, not just chamber members. Information may be found and registration made at queenschamber.org/events.
Aside from the rail presentation, the chamber is hosting its usual slew of business-oriented webinars in coming weeks. Some of the topics include business internships for students, the state of the real estate market and how to use QuickBooks.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
