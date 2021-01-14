The Queens Chamber of Commerce this week began co-hosting a series of webinars designed to answer small business owners’ questions about getting loans from the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
The PPP, supervised by the U.S. Small Business Administration, allows small businesses to receive forgivable loans in order to keep their employees on the payroll.
Seminars are running at various dates and times through Feb. 8. Man-Li Lin, an economic development specialist with the SBA’s New York District Office, will be on all the meetings.
Topics include but are not limited to instructions for applying; dealing with the forms and instructions; and other targeted grants that are available.
Information on signing up for a forum at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 is available online at queenschamber.org/events.
General information can be found on the chamber’s website at queenschamber.org. The group can also be contacted by phone at (718) 898-8500 or by email at info@queenschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.