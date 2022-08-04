For a great view of the borough’s business prospects — and a great view period — the Queens Chamber of Commerce invites you to its August Summer Rooftop Mixer in Long Island City.
The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Vista Sky Lounge, located 12 floors above street level on the rooftop of the Vista LIC Hotel. The venue at 27-05 39 Ave. features a 30-foot bar under the stars.
“Come prepared with your business cards and be prepared to leave with an impression made,” the chamber advises.
Though the focus is on commerce, one need not be a chamber member or even in business to attend; all are welcome, though space is limited. The night will feature complimentary appetizers and soft drinks with a cash bar, and raffles for two $50 gift cards.
Tickets are $15 for chamber members and $35 for others. More information can be had at queenschamber.org/events.
Other upcoming Queens chamber happenings include seminars for business owners and its foundation’s annual golf outing and dinner, set for Sept. 19.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
