Little Neck’s Challenge Playground is one step closer to being integrated into the 21st century.
Community leaders ceremoniously broke ground on the reconstruction project that would outfit the park with new swings, seating, a spray area, a cement wading pool, picnic areas and more.
The project is part of the Park Department’s mission of building a more equitable park system for present and future generations by focusing on resiliency and accessibility.
“This is a great day for the children and families of Little Neck as we break ground on this first-class playground,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. “Children need to have high-quality places to play in order for them to grow and thrive, and the reconstructed Challenge Playground will be such a space.”
More than $3 million worth of improvements will completely revamp the 61-07 251 St. park, a project which began three years ago. Plans were drawn up in May 2019, but procurement took another two years.
The project is expected to be complete in spring 2022, according to the city Parks Department.
Like many of Parks’ new designs, Challenge Playground will have separate play areas for 2- to 5-year-olds and for 5- to 12-year-olds. Game tables and painted floor games will be scattered throughout the park, which lies adjacent to PS 811.
Upgrades to the playground’s basketball and handball courts are not included in the reconstruction plans.
“Playgrounds are critical to the health of a community, so the redesign and reconstruction of Challenge Playground will provide tremendous benefit to the communities of Little Neck and Douglaston,” said City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), who secured 75,000 in addition to the $3 million from then-Borough President Melinda Katz.
“The improvements will create an amazing outdoor space where local residents, especially children, will be able to connect, interact, and thrive for years to come,” Grodenchik continued.
The new Challenge Playground will have brand-new sensory play equipment, according to the Parks Department. The new design features auditory and visual elements that will offer playful shadow effects, sounds and touchable textures.
The park will also be accessible to those with disabilities. The pedestrian pathways will be repaved for easier access to all play areas, and the swingset will also have universally accessible swings.
“Children and families are spending more and more time outdoors. It’s great for health and well-being, mental and physical. The Challenge Playground has a special place in our community’s history and it’s [taken a] long time to rebuild this important public asset,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing).
Additional upgrades will include flower and tree plantings, fencing and water bottle filling stations.
