Court-appointed special master Jonathan Cervas submitted his drafts of newly drawn congressional and state Senate lines to Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister on Monday.
Democrats and Republicans — and other interested parties — have until Wednesday to submit any objections to the draft. Cervas will submit his final map to the court on Friday.
McAllister has presided over the process since the state Court of Appeals — responding to an appeal of a case that began in Steuben County — ruled that the previously passed congressional and state Senate maps were unconstitutional. In turn, it was McAllister who picked Cervas, a postdoctoral candidate at Carnegie Mellon University, to put an end to a months-long redistricting process that has left voters and candidates alike unsure of who would run for which seats as the decision was passed from the Independent Redistricting Commission to the Legislature to the courts.
Across both sets of district lines, Cervas seems to have accomplished the main goal: to create more competitive districts. Whereas the Legislature’s maps created three congressional districts and six state Senate ones deemed competitive, Cervas has created eight and 15, respectively.
In doing so, however, it appears he did not take where incumbent elected official live into account. That has caused what political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University Brian Browne described as “a game of dominoes”: As some current officeholders have been drawn out of the districts they represent, in some cases that has put two incumbents in the same district, setting the stage for a dramatic primary.
Such is the case for New York’s 12th Congressional District: Not only will its constituency — currently represented by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens) — no longer include Queens residents, should the drafts stand, but Maloney lives in what is projected the be the same district as Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan). As both stated Monday that they are prepared to run for the NY-12 seat, Democrats are preparing for a competitive race, pitting two of the party establishment’s most seasoned lawmakers against each other.
The portion of the current 12th District represented by Maloney, which includes Astoria, is slated for NY-14, the seat held by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens). Meanwhile, much of Astoria would no longer be represented by state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), as Senate District 12 will include more of Sunnyside and Woodside than before.
For other incumbents, the draft lines raise the possibility that they will be vying for a district they no longer live in. Despite her district shifting only slightly since the last reapportionment process in 2012, for Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), the lines are set to change just enough to put her Bayside home outside of its borders.
Meng is not deterred by that: She stated Monday evening that she still plans to run for NY-6.
“If the proposed NY maps are adopted, I will be proud to fight for #NY06 as I have for the past decade,” Meng tweeted Monday. “It’s been an honor to represent this district, and I will continue to represent Queens’ working families and seniors and stand up for you!”
The U.S. Constitution only stipulates that a representative be a resident of the state; it does not specify that members of Congress must live in the districts they represent, as Michael Li, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program and an expert on redistricting, noted to the Chronicle. Whether that would go over well with voters, however, is an open question.
Browne added that the perception of having a “carpetbagger” in any congressional seat is not a desirable one.
However, he did not seem to think that her living outside the district would be a “scarlet letter” for Meng, who is well-known by her constituents and is uncontested in the primary for NY-6, a Democratically leaning district.
“The optics for Meng are not insurmountable,” he said.
And then there are those incumbents who are weighing both options — either they run in a district they no longer live in or face off against one of their fellow lawmakers. That is the case for state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), who has represented Senate District 16 since 1999 and lives in Forest Hills, which is poised to join state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s (D-Howard Beach) constituency. The two have been colleagues in the state Senate for the better part of 13 years.
A spokesperson for Stavisky’s campaign did not specify where the senator would be running.
“We’re still in the process of reviewing the newly proposed district lines and the senator is moving forward with her re-election campaign,” the campaign stated.
Addabbo declined to comment on the draft maps, which would splinter his home base, Howard Beach, into three districts.
Though Browne is the first to admit that, as a political scientist, he finds the prospect of incumbents squaring off interesting, he emphasized that Cervas was right not to consider that factor when drawing the maps.
“At the end of the day, it’s about the voters,” he said.
Browne also said that while this year’s reapportionment process has been unprecedented, new maps proving problematic for incumbents is not.
“For incumbents, they’ve gone through this before,” he said, referring specifically to the redistricting cycle in 1992.
Even races without an incumbent did not go unscathed. Prior to this year’s process, the state’s 3rd Congressional District included parts of Northeastern Queens, as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties. When the Legislature passed its maps in February, the district was slated to stretch across five counties, including sections of southern Westchester and the Bronx, as well as the aforementioned three, making for a wide field of candidates.
That is no more: The district would be largely the same as before, two exceptions being that it extends farther south in Nassau and no longer includes Suffolk County. But in Queens, it will still cover Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Glen Oaks and part of Queens Village, should the final version resemble today’s draft.
For state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx), who has been running for Congress in the district, the new draft poses an issue, since it no longer includes Westchester; she lives in Pelham. She has yet to comment on the matter.
In western and mid-Queens, what was poised to be one the most competitive primary races of the year has changed drastically. The Legislature had moved Senate District 17 from southern Brooklyn farther north, including parts of Long Island City, Ridgewood, Glendale and Greenpoint. Both former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and Community Board 4 member Kristen Gonzalez had thrown their hats in the ring.
But Cervas’ map moves SD 17 back to Brooklyn, nowhere near either of the candidates’ homes. Both Crowley and Gonzalez has since announced that she will instead run in the newly created District 59, which includes Long Island City, Astoria, Greenpoint and even parts of Manhattan.
UPDATE: This article has been updated to note Councilwoman Crowley's decision to run for District 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.