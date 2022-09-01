Howard Beach will soon receive its sapling of the Survivor Tree, a tree that was damaged at Ground Zero and rehabilitated.
It now stands at the 9/11 Memorial and each year the organization gives seedlings from the tree to three communities that have endured tragedy in recent years.
Howard Beach is home to many first responders and families of 9/11 victims and is dedicated to honoring those affected by the attacks, and it was also impacted by Superstorm Sandy, which all contributed to its selection for one of the trees, the Chronicle first reported back in March when the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association announced that the community would receive it.
It will be located at the former Rockwood Park Jewish Center site, and the Circle Academy and Parson’s Pre-School, which own the property, have offered the space.
The tree will be planted at a ceremony on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at the site of the 9/11 mural on 156th Avenue.
Survivors and first responders of the Sept. 11th attacks and the families of victims will help plant the tree.
The HBL Civic is collecting donations to decorate the site with American flags and also for upkeep of the site.
The civic had help from Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy, resident Eddie Earl and Lisena Landscaping to make this possible.
