The clouds parted and the sun emerged as Queens Borough President Donovan Richards approached the microphone at Tuesday’s topping-off ceremony for the future 116th Precinct in Rosedale.
“Forty years,” Richards said. He then repeated himself with more enthusiasm. “Forty years!”
Richards was referring to how long Rosedale community members had been advocating for a new station house in Southeast Queens. And it’s closer to 45 years — community leader Bess DeBethem first clamored for a precinct back in 1977, when Abe Beame was mayor. Richards thanked her for the hard work and the “sleepless nights” she endured over the decades.
In 2017, the city finally approved a precinct for the area. Designs were drawn up. But 2020 hit and the plan was delayed. Due to then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s reduction of the NYPD budget following the death of George Floyd, the funds were frozen and the project shelved. However, the city’s subsequent economic recovery led to project funds being restored in April 2021. Construction began in August of that year. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, about a year after shovels hit dirt, the final beam was placed atop the precinct’s steel frame in what’s known as “topping off.”
Topping off, or topping out, is a construction tradition — it is used to mark a milestone in the building process and to recognize the efforts of construction workers. The custom is also used as a public relations tool, updating the public about an ongoing project.
It’s one that citizens in Southeast Queens have monitored closely. The 116th Precinct Community Task Force has served as a watchdog to ensure progress. Residents say a permanent station house is badly needed.
The area over which the 116th will preside is served by the 105th Precinct, which covers Queens Village, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Bellerose, Glen Oaks, Floral Park and New Hyde Park. That’s nine neighborhoods, over 12.5 square miles, and 350 lane miles. It is tasked with protecting the fifth-largest coverage area in the city — an expansive slice of the borough’s eastern portion.
As a result, the 105th Precinct can be overwhelmed at times, despite its satellite office in Rosedale (which is adjacent to the proposed precinct). Some police response times to the southern parts of the coverage area have been exceedingly slow — mainly because the station house is in Queens Village. And, when compared to this time last year, the neighborhoods in the 105th have seen a 41 percent rise in robberies, a 52 percent increase in grand larceny and a 60 percent jump in car thefts. In his speech, Richards, who lives in Rosedale, further noted “disturbing shootings” that recently shook neighborhoods in Southeast Queens. City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) echoed Richards’ concerns about gun violence.
That’s why the plan is to cut the coverage area in half and give a new 116th Precinct the responsibility of serving the southern section of the zone: Rosedale, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens and Brookville. It will be the first new NYPD precinct established in the Big Apple since 2013. In his speech, Richards asserted that it was long overdue and referenced the fact that Manhattan has 22 precincts, while eastern Queens has only one.
The 116th Precinct will be at 244-04 North Conduit Ave., on the edge of Rosedale and Laurelton, a location chosen to decrease police response times. The construction project is estimated to be completed in January of 2024, at a total cost of $105 million, and is being managed by the NYC Department of Design and Construction. The DDC hired Dattner Architects and Cinalta Construction Corp. to design and build the structure.
“We teamed with Dattner because they are the most qualified and had designed a model a year ahead of schedule,” said DDC Commissioner Thomas Foley in an exclusive interview with the Chronicle. “We are proud to say that we are on or slightly ahead of our construction schedule. That’s because of our use of registered contingency funding — which has allowed contractors to continue working despite initial unforeseen soil conditions. It’s also ensured conflict resolution doesn’t get tied back up at the office. And contract incentives have also proved useful.”
Not all Southeast Queens residents are on board, though. As the Chronicle has previously reported, some believe it would be more useful to invest in education and infrastructure, rather than in a state-of-the-art precinct. Richards doesn’t understand that criticism.
“There is no contradiction here, we can have both safety and community investment,” Richards told the Chronicle. “And safety is paramount, because without it, what else can you have?”
The topping off was a part of Richards’ inaugural “Borough Hall on Your Block: Southeast Queens” initiative.
Over the last decade, he has been integral in bringing the new precinct to fruition. His proudest moment: “When we fought to get the money back in 2021, after it had been frozen in 2020.”
After speeches by Richards, Foley and others, Mayor Adams made a surprise appearance in front of the crowd of media, government officials, construction workers and nearby residents.
“This precinct is a location that many of our electives have fought for and they were receiving mixed messages and uncertainty,” Adams said. “Now there will be a stronger and healthier relationship between police and community.”
The mayor, recalling his days as a police officer, remembered working in “dilapidated, falling-apart precincts that did not have basic necessities for the officers to do their jobs.” He was glad to know that the 116th Precinct will be modern and functionally advanced.
“The tide is turning,” Adams announced boldly. “To the families of Southeast Queens, this day is for you.”
