The Census Bureau will stop outreach efforts to count the country’s population at the end of September — not the end of October as has been planned.
In-person counting will wrap up Sept. 30. The original date of July 31 had been pushed back to Oct. 31 because of the coronavirus crisis.
Nearly 63 percent of all households in the country have responded to the Census, according to Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham.
Lawmakers and community activists in Queens were worried about an undercount in the 2020 Census even before the country was hit by the pandemic.
In 2010, New York State lost two congressional seats in reapportionment after the count, and only 62 percent of city residents self-responded, compared to the national rate of 76 percent.
As of Monday, Queens had just under 55 percent of residents self-responding, according to Census statistics.
The Census Bureau previously asked Congress to extend the deadline for turning in data from Dec. 31 to April 30, 2021. The request passed the House but not the Senate.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) criticized President Trump, who had released a memorandum July 21 calling for the exclusion of undocumented immigrants when drawing up new congressional districts based on the count.
In late June, the Supreme Court had blocked a Trump executive order mandating a citizenship question on the Census.
“The White House is engaged in a strategy to erase the voices of immigrants, communities of color and undocumented immigrants,” she said. “By excluding those communities, it enhances its narrow view of who belongs — and who does not — in America.”
Theo Oshiro, deputy director at Make the Road New York, also denounced the decision to end outreach earlier, calling it a tactic by the Trump administration to undermine the accuracy of the count.
“Having an accurate count means communities across New York and the country get the full amount of resources and representation we deserve,” he said. “Trump wants the opposite — he wants to erase us and further devastate communities that have been hardest-hit by COVID-19.”
The Census also will determine how certain federal money is disseminated every year, funding programs such as the National Lunch Program, Highway Planning and Construction, and Medicaid, among others.
The 2020 Census count marks the first time people can fill it out online or over the phone. The Census has had a toll-free number for years but had never collected data over the phone.
But there are also fears from many Queens residents that information given out could makes its way into the offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Homeland Security.
With time running out faster than expected, the concerns for an undercount are back.
“If we go down this path, we’re running toward a cliff that if we fall off of will have damaging consequences for a decade or more,” Meng said.
