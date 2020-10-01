The Census has been extended for another month after a California federal judge ruled yesterday that the Trump administration’s attempt to end it Sept. 30 was unconstitutional.
San Jose U.S. Judge Lucy Koh ruled in favor of a 14-plaintiff lawsuit against U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross that sought to cease Census information collection one month earlier than originally slated. The 10-question survey that determines congressional representation, public funding distribution and other population-based services will now end Oct. 31.
“Once again, the Trump Administration tried to throw up a politically insidious and illegal roadblock to stop people from filling out the census and once again, they’ve failed spectacularly,” Julie Menin, director of NYC Census 2020, said in a statement following the ruling. “Today’s ruling, which will extend the census into October and sends a clear message that the current December 31 deadline for data reporting cannot work, is a major victory in our fight to ensure New Yorkers get every ounce of the money, power, and respect to which we’re entitled.”
In the beginning months of the pandemic, the Trump administration considered an extension to the legal deadlines, which require results to be submitted by the end of 2020. In July and without explanation, Ross announced plans to instead speed up the process, though the counting deadline had been extended from July 31 to Oct. 31.
Quickening the data collection amid the pandemic spurred concern that not everyone would be accounted for, and the Census Bureau released a July draft document that said, “Shortening the time period to meet the original statutory deadlines for appointment and redistricting data will result in a census that has fatal data quality flaws that are unacceptable for a Constitutionally-mandated national activity.”
According to Census data, 66.3 percent of the country has completed the questionnaire. New York has a 63.2 percent response rate, with some counties reporting well under the rate reported in the 2010 Census — only 18.8 percent of Hamilton County residents this year responded to the Census compared to 40 percent in the previous Census.
As of Sept. 30, Queens county had a response rate of 61.4, which is slightly higher than its 60.8 percent rate in 2010. According to acting Borough President Sharon Lee, a 1 percent undercount per county could represent an annual loss of $72 million per year for a decade for the borough.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), whose district has the second-highest response rate out of the borough, following Rep. Tom Suozzi’s (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) at 74.7 percent, had been one of the many representatives pushing for the Census to be extended to its original deadline, stating just two days before the court’s decision that if it weren’t extended “we risk a decade’s worth of consequences from bad and incomplete data if Census counting operations are completed on September 30 ... there are no do-overs with the census; a mistake is a 10-year mistake.”
Those who haven’t filled out the 2020 Census can do so at my2020census.gov or by finding a regional office at census.gov/about/regions.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.