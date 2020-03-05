The 2020 Census Resource Assistance Center at Queens Borough Hall is open today, March 5, allowing residents the ability to access Census outreach materials, ask questions of trained volunteers and apply for 2020 Census-related jobs.
Through July 31, it will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Electronic devices will be available for residents to fill out the nine-question Census form online upon its launch on March 12. U.S. Census Bureau resources in more than a dozen languages will be available. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
The Census determines New York’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and how much federal funding the borough receives for schools, roads, bridges, health services and more.
Documentation status will have no bearing on any resident’s ability to fully complete and submit a questionnaire.
Not-for-profit organizations seeking state funding to conduct Census outreach across the borough can complete a pre-qualifying application by visiting queensbp.org/2020Census.
