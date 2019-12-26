Cementers seek 20 apprentices

The District Council 16 Cement and Concrete Workers Training and Education Fund will conduct a recruitment for 20 skilled construction craft laborer apprentices from Jan. 6 through 17.

Applications can be obtained from the DC 16 Training Center at 29-18 35 Ave. in Long Island City from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays during the recruitment period. Only 300 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis. The recruitment will run for 10 business days or until 300 applications have been issued, whichever comes first. Applications must be received no later than Jan. 17.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old; have at least a 10th-grade education; be able to read and understand course materials in classroom instruction; submit to a drug test; and be able to perform the work of the trade as determined by a physical agility test with various tasks such as lifting two pieces of lumber totaling 79 pounds, carrying them for 75 feet and placing them neatly on the ground.

For further information, applicants should contact District Council 16 at (718) 392-6970.