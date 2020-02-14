Celebrations continue

City Councilman Barry Grodenchik, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee, DA Katz and Assemblyman David Weprin share the stage with traditional Chinese lion dancers and musicians after a performance honoring the Lunar New Year.

The elected officials celebrated the Year of the Rat at a Lunar New Year celebration sponsored by the Queens District Attorney’s Office and the Queens Borough President’s Office on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The elected officials joined in on kicking off the Lunar New Year at the annual Flushing parade on Jan. 25, but celebrations won’t wrap up until Feb. 15.