The Queens Veterans Day Parade brought the crowds out to Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village on Sunday, Nov. 13, to honor all those who have served in the country’s armed forces.
In the top row, at left, Vietnam veteran and Grand Marshal Paul Schottenhamel and his wife, Deborah, greet attendees. Next to them are Arthur Grabiner, who served in the Pacific in World War II, along with members of Cub Scout Pack 106 — and their moms.
Row two at left features the NYPD Marching Band, while Sophie, Marco and Kerri Filetto were among those lining the parade route. At right, Girl Scout Troop 4455 marches along Metropolitan Avenue.
In the third row, the Patriot Guard Riders, left, join in the march, along with students from IS/PS 49 in Middle Village. Next to them, the Junior ROTC cadets from Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn carry the colors, while at far right, Michelle Lopez and Barbara Pagan wave their flags.
At right, Joe Serraga and Tony and Angie Cospito wave flags of their own. At far right, soldiers from the United States Army Reserve were among those marching in tribute and being honored themselves.
