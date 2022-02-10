The eye of the tiger was fierce when the community welcomed back the Flushing Lunar New Year Parade on Saturday, Feb. 5, after a one-year hiatus forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.
A palpable sense of excitement was in the air as musicians, dancers and eye-catching floats alike filled the parade in honor of the Year of the Tiger.
Among those musicians were the members of the NYPD Police Band, near right, above. Catalina Wu, near right, was one of many who came fully prepared in full tiger gear.
The parade was organized by a coalition of several local groups, with the Flushing Chinese Business Association and the Korean American Association of Queens at the helm.
Alongside the parade’s numerous organizations were several elected officials. Those politicians, as seen in the third row, right side, included Gov. Hochul, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Grace Meng, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilmember Sandra Ung, among many others.
