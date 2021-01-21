While the Covid-19 pandemic could keep Councilman Daneek Miller’s annual celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s birthday out of its traditional spot at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center on Monday, the virtual remembrance still featured tributes to the slain civil rights leader in song, dance and poetry.
Political leaders including U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Borough President Donovan Richards and District Attorney Melinda Katz also made appearances.
At top, dancers from the Edge School of the Arts in Laurelton performed in numerous locations and costumes in a video.
Above, Scouts from troops throughout Southeast Queens served as the color guard to begin the event.
