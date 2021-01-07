Flushing Town Hall is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early this year with a January Jazz Jam.
The free Jan. 13 event will be available on the town hall’s Facebook page or via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m.
The event is part of the institution’s ongoing Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong, led by Carol Sudhalter. Jazz musicians from across the world will play tunes reflecting the pursuit of racial justice in honor of King, who had held a deep appreciation for music in his life.
“Jazz speaks for life. The blues tell the story of life’s difficulties, and if you think for a moment, you will realize that they take the hardest realities of life and put them into music, only to come out with some new hope or sense of triumph,” he once wrote.
Musicians interested in participating can email education@flushingtownhall.org with the three- to four-minute tune they intend to play. The performance can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video, though not professionally edited. Selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.
