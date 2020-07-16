“Just as important as it is for us to be out showing and protesting the violence against us, it’s also important that we’re out here feeding each other ... to give people art and food because that’s what’s important in these times — building a community because we obviously can’t count on cops to protect us. We have to protect each other, we have to keep each other safe, we have to keep each other fed.”
Trasonia Abbott, one of the founders of the Queens Liberation Project, spoke in the shadow of the Queens Museum as fellow organizers played music, read poetry and passed out art supplies and food to the crowd July 9. The recently formed community activist group teamed up with art collective Kaleidospace to organize the art event in honor of Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillén, two black and brown women “who were senselessly murdered because of the state-sanctioned violence in this country.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical technician, was killed after three plainclothes Louisville, Ky., officers executing a no-knock search warrant entered her apartment on March 13 and shot her as she slept. Guillén, a 20-year-old Latina U.S. Army soldier at Fort Hood in Texas, was murdered after having been missing for over a month, before which she had reported being sexually harassed by an unnamed solider.
“I don’t want the conversation to only be about the tragicness of their death when they lived such beautiful life before that,” said Manuela Agudelo, creator of Kaleidospace and Queens Liberation Project founder. “It is horrible and tragic and cruel what happened to them, but I want to commemorate them and the way that we do that is by breaking bread together, by making art together, by breathing together — with our masks on — and by creating community in these times where everybody wants to pull us apart.”
The food, drink and art supplies were provided as a result of donations from previous events organized by the Queens Liberation Project, and all performers, such as professional artists, musicians, poets and a dancer who led salsa lessons, volunteered their time and gear to the initiative.
The Queens Liberation Project has organized several demonstrations, including a march from Gantry Park to the Long Island City Courthouse and an anti-Christopher Columbus statue rally in Astoria, but Abbott noted that the goal of the artistic evening was to remind the attendees that “black and brown joy is important.”
“When we come together as a community it’s way stronger than when they come together to harm us,” she said.
“Our love has been so much bigger than the hate of all the cops and all the police brutality and white supremacy. With art, with music, reminding them that we’re going to keep on breathing, we’re going to keep on being joyful and happy because black joy is revolutionary,” added Agudelo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.