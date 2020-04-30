The MediSys Health Network’s Chief Nursing Officer was cheered on by his co-workers-turned-caretakers as he left Flushing Hospital Friday, April 24, as MediSys’ 1,000th recovered COVID-19 patient.
Ruben Silvestre was working at the front lines of the pandemic when he fell ill, becoming a patient earlier in the week. He was deemed well enough to recover at home, and the staff celebrated the milestone with an optimistic send-off, complete with posters, dancing and cheering.
“He is beloved by the staff at every level and just a salt of the earth person and wonderful nursing leader, and we love him and are so happy that he’s better and going home today,” Cathy Ferrari, one of Silvestre’s many cheering colleagues, said at his discharge celebration.
Jamaica and Flushing Hospital medical centers, the facilities that comprise the MediSys Health Network, said that they reached their apex of COVID-19 cases in mid-April, at one point admitting over 450 patients for complications with more than 150 requiring the assistance of ventilators. The network has since seen a decline in its admittance rates for the virus, as well as the number of individuals who require ventilators.
“Our doctors, nurses and other caregivers worked tirelessly and selflessly to save as many lives that they could. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, some patients expired due to complications of the disease,” Dr. Sabiha Raoof, MediSys’ chief medical officer, said in a prepared statement. “However, over the last week, thanks to the perseverance of our front-line heroes, our numbers have become slightly more encouraging.”
The New York State Laborers’ Union was present to celebrate the milestone as well, displaying a truck with messages such as “Best wishes to all patients for a quick and easy recovery” and “Thank you to all healthcare workers and first responders” plastered on its sides. The truck blasted Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” as Silvestre walked out to celebrate his recovery and to show appreciation for the city’s front lines.
After experiencing the virus firsthand, Silvestre shared a message with those battling COVID-19: “Keep it up, believe and have faith.”
Eager to go home, Silvestre said the first thing he was going to do to celebrate his discharge is shower and rest. He is scheduled to return to the hospital in two weeks to continue working on the front lines.
The celebration and dancing didn’t stop after Silvestre left the hospital — staff, dressed in personal protective gear and maintaining social distancing, continued to dance and cheer to the music provided by the union.
“Okay, now back to work!” a staff member said smiling, and the crowd filed back inside to return to its COVID-19 patients.
