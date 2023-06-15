*Borough President's Juneteenth event is postponed to June 24th.
The founders of Sovereign Markets and BlaQue Resource Network are teaming up again for the second annual Juneteenth Night Market next Monday, June 19, at the Laurelton Long Island Rail Road parking lot to showcase African-American culture and to support local businesses.
The night market will not only be a way to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday recognizing the official end of slavery in the U.S., but it will highlight the rich Black history of Southeast Queens and create economic opportunities for area entrepreneurs, according to BRN, a directory of Black business people from the borough.
“Acknowledging the ongoing economic injustices in the Black community is crucial for a meaningful celebration of Black liberation and Juneteenth,” said Aleeia Abraham, BRN’s founder, in a statement. “It is our sincere hope that our night market can contribute to addressing these disparities and creating opportunities for economic empowerment within the Black community in Queens.”
Dianna Rose, Sovereign Markets’ founder, shared the same sentiments.
“The Sovereign Markets is extremely proud to host the second annual Juneteenth Night Market at the Laurelton Long Island Railroad Station,” Rose told the Queens Chronicle via email. “Celebrating our freedom as we cultivate spaces that uplift and is essential to us is important. We are committed to being rooted in our community.”
The Juneteenth Night Market will run from 4 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 141st Road and 225th Street. People can expect farm-fresh produce, live drumming, food trucks, a dance party, handmade crafts, a kid’s corner with games and clothes from Black fashion designers.
Supporting the event is Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton).
“This dynamic market fosters entrepreneurship, cultural exchange, and community pride, showcasing the strength and resilience of Queens,” Brooks-Powers said in statement.
To attend the event for free people can get tickets at eventbrite.com.
Rose will also be partnering with Borough President Donovan Richards for his Juneteenth event, which was postponed from Saturday, June 17 to Saturday, June 24, and is also at the Laurelton LIRR.
“I am grateful for the support of our Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in choosing to host the 2023 Juneteenth Returning to Our Roots Panel at the Sovereign Markets,” Rose said via email. “This event will elevate the deep historical truths of African American and indigenous traditions and practices, as we all participate in the building of the local economy”.
The postponed event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and people can register to attend at queensbp.org/rsvp.
Richards said he was excited to celebrate how far African Americans have come.
“Black history is Queens history and American history — history that is impossible to discuss without acknowledging not only our original sin of slavery, but also the systemic racism that still plagues nearly every facet of society today, 158 years after the original Juneteenth celebration,” said Richards said via email. “But this holiday is most importantly about recommitting ourselves to making the structural changes our society needs to foster futures rooted in fairness, equity and respect for all our families.”
The BP’s Office is also collaborating with the Mayor’s Office of Equity, the Office of Food Policy and the Office of Urban Agriculture, along with Queens County Farm Museum and Mother Earth Juice Bar and Health Food Cafe, which is owned by the Rev. Simone Lord Marcelle, a board-certified naturopath.
There will be fun demonstrations highlighting African-American culture, community resources and more at the event, according to the BP’s Office.
Lord Marcelle told the Chronicle that Black, indigenous and other people of color need to gather together and celebrate freedom.
“There was a time we did not have the freedom to read, to write and even to marry so that we can have a traditional family,” said Lord Marcelle.
As for what people can expect from her juice bar and cafe, individuals can get power shots and energy elixirs, along with recipes and ingredients to help people suffering from dementia, cancer, inflammation, allergies and hypertension, she said.
“People can also sign up for an iridology appointment,” Lord Marcelle added.
Iridology is the study of the iris, the color portion of the eye, which proponents say can provide doctors clues about a person’s health status and diagnose how well various organs are functioning.
