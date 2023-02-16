It’s not yet Ocean’s Fourteen in the works, but actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt teamed up near the bay to film an upcoming thriller.
A film crew was rolling on Monday near the 99th Street bridge where Pitt, above in white, and Clooney, who starred in “Ocean’s 11,” were seen on the set.
Howard Beach resident Tony Modaferri, who moonlights as a performer and now paparazzi, shared the shots to social media, as did many others.
Though a notice said the film would be called “Unicorn,” online reports indicate the project in the works will be called “Wolves” for Apple TV+.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.