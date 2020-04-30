At a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 23, Community Education Council 29 continued local resistance to Success Academy Charter Schools’ efforts to establish a middle school in Southeast Queens.
The Department of Education is nearing a vote on a proposal to house the charter school’s 227 middle school students in two schools: MS 53 Brian Piccolo in Far Rockaway and IS 238 Susan B. Anthony Academy in Hollis.
The CECs in both areas have rejected this plan. The Hollis-based group’s advisory vote came less than a week after the vote in the Rockaway council, but cited different concerns in its resolution.
Whereas the Rockaway council argued that its school would be more overcrowded than it looks on paper, the Hollis CEC called on the DOE to put the vote off until members of the community have a chance to voice their concerns in person.
Though the DOE organized a virtual public hearing on April 6, the council argued it was “unfair to hold a virtual meeting for a community where most participants will not have access to technology, especially during a never foreseen pandemic crisis.”
The council did hedge its bets though, offering a conditional request if the DOE does decide to proceed with its proposal. Members want assurance that the temporary plan would stay temporary and that the schools would collaborate while co-located.
“CEC29Q urges SA to collaborate pedagogically and programmatically with I.S.238 so that the students of both schools can benefit from this co-location if it must happen,” the resolution reads.
The DOE is only voting on the 2020-21 school year on May 20, but the Hollis CEC’s resolution suggests that members are concerned about it extending longer. They’re arguing that the extra space should be reserved for special-needs students and overflow from nearby elementary school PS 95 in the future.
The resolution also calls to rescind state charter law that requires the DOE to provide space for charter schools.
In response, a Success Academy spokesperson accused the council of being anti-charter school and clarified that the group was seeking to co-locate for two years.
“More than half of all District 29 schools share space with another school — usually a district school, which shows that CDEC29 is blatantly discriminating against a group of young charter school students who want nothing more than to continue their education in a few classrooms in an underutilized building — for a mere two years! Calling for a freeze of all actions is churlish and cold-hearted,” said the statement.
The SA spokesperson also pointed out that the resolution acknowledges that the co-location could provide a potential benefit for the public school.
The Panel for Educational Policy will have to weigh the CECs’ advisory votes as it decides on the proposed co-locations at its next meeting, on May 20.
