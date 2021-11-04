The members of Community Education Council District 26 voted near-unanimously to approve a “Resolution to Prevent Anti-Asian Racism and Aggressions in Schools” Oct. 21.
“In light of what’s happening everywhere and in our community in regards to anti-Asian hate, this was the best time to basically call upon the [Department of Education] and chancellor in how they prompt diversity and anti-bullying,” CEC 26 President Alan Ong told the Chronicle.
Nine of the board’s 10 members voted in favor of the resolution, with one abstaining.
The northeastern Queens council had been drafting the resolution for several months. The members, more than half of whom have Asian-American or Pacific Islander heritage, felt a responsibility to use their platform to protect students from racism.
There have been 125 reported crimes against AAPI community members in the city this year as of August, according to quarterly NYPD data. That number is about 363 percent greater than the number of incidents targeting Asian communities in all of 2020 — there were just 27 reported incidents last year.
Hate crimes in general are sharply on the rise in 2021. There were 265 incidents in the city last year, while there have been 436 between January 1 and Aug. 31 this year.
The goal of the resolution is simple: to teach kids to respect one another’s culture.
The council hopes that goal can be achieved through six actions, including expanding workshops on implicit bias training; implementing programs for schools to acknowledge AAPI Heritage Month with appropriate lesson plans and celebrations; providing development for staff and parents in AAPI history and community cultural awareness; expanding foreign language programs to include more AAPI languages; and developing a system to report incidents of bullying for those parents whose primary language is not English.
The most important action, Ong said, is for the city to adopt a bill introduced on the state level by Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) that would mandate teaching children about Asian-American contributions to the civil rights movement and growth of the country.
The CEC’s resolution is aimed at the entire city, not just the 26th District, Ong said.
“We would like something uniform across the board. We provided a nice framework, and now we can build off of that,” the council president said, adding that while some districts have done work to make their schools more inclusive, the city should tackle the problem throughout every borough.
“We want to not have to worry about bullying or hate. Hate is just not tolerated,” Ong said. “We want to foster our kids to grow up to be aware of everyone’s culture.”
