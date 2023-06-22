The School Construction Authority on June 15 updated Community Education Council 26 on the upcoming 540-seat addition to MS 216, George J. Ryan Middle School, in Fresh Meadows, saying that work is expected to begin before the new school year.
But parents were particularly concerned about what outdoor space, if any, will be available to students during construction.
According to Ben Goodman, an external affairs manager for the SCA, the new wing will attach directly onto the building’s front on 175th Street, and extend out toward 65th Avenue. The entire three-story addition — which will be fully handicap-accessible — will be connected to the original building. Goodman did not say, however, to what extent that would impact day-to-day operations of nearby classrooms.
The ground level of the extension will be home to a new cafeteria and kitchen; the old one, Goodman said, will serve as an “auxiliary exercise room.” In addition to a new nurse’s office, there will also be a bike storage area, among other things.
Meanwhile, the second floor will have five new classrooms, as well as two science labs, a project room, resource room and special education classroom. It will also be home to the principal’s new office and a teacher’s work space.
The top floor will have roughly the same layout as the one below it, except it will house a new art room and a guidance suite.
Because the extension juts out into what is now the school’s main play yard, that space will be upgraded, too. The area will be slightly smaller but will include a new turf, basketball court and handball court.
CEC members had questions about whether students would have access to the yard during the estimated three years of work. Initially, Goodman said that while he did not know, “We do try to provide access when we can. Once we have a general contractor on board, they will develop a plan.”
But council President Al Suhu had more information — per an earlier conversation with Principal Daphne Vandorn, the yard will be inaccessible to students through the duration of construction. Suhu said it was “a very big issue.”
“It will all be closed off — and it will be used exclusively by the contractor for staging and materials and everything,” he added. “Principal Vandorn expressed concern that students ... won’t be able to go out and exercise and get sunshine and so forth, which is very important, considering that they’ve been all locked up to the pandemic for the past three years.”
While the front courtyard will still be available, Suhu said that, according to Vandorn, it’s only big enough for one grade, not three.
Suhu and several other members asked Goodman if getting a “play street” — a street closure designed specifically to allow for exercise and outdoor time — would be possible. Goodman said that that is not up to the SCA, and that they ought to get in contact with the Department of Transportation for that. CEC member Adriana Aviles suggested that the panel coordinate that with Community Board 8. But Goodman said the board has not been given an update on the construction.
Work is expected to be complete by September 2026.
