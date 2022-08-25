A whopping 83.6 percent of children in New York State contracted Covid-19, since the outbreak began, according to new data released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC estimates that 3,242,000 state residents aged 6 months to 17 years have been infected with the virus.
The data come with a 95 percent confidence interval that the percentage with the virus is between 80.2 and 86.8 percent, and a 95 percent confidence interval that the total number of infected children is between 3,109,000 and 3,367,000.
“This survey estimates the percentage of children and adolescents with detectable antibodies showing past infection with SARS-CoV-2, but not the total amount of antibody against SARS-CoV-2 in their blood,” the CDC says on the web page with the data, bit.ly/3Cssuwc. “The estimates do not necessarily show how many people have enough antibodies to protect them against reinfection, severe outcomes, and/or COVID-19-related complications.”
Nationwide, the CDC said, 57 million kids caught Covid, 79.7 percent of them.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
