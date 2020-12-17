A homeless shelter for 175 single men is coming to Briarwood and Community Board 8 is not happy.
The board overwhelmingly voted against the planned 138-50 Queens Blvd. shelter at its Dec. 9 meeting. Only three of the 39 members voting supported the plan.
“It is to be a permanent facility and is to be designed to serve all populations and that will include those with substance abuse,” Seymour Schwartz, the board’s area 2 chair, reported. He, District Manager Marie Adam-Ovide and Chairperson Martha Taylor met with a Department of Homeless Services representative the week prior, where they learned the shelter is tentatively scheduled to open in September 2022.
Schwartz revealed new information on what the shelter, billed by the city as a “high quality, borough-based” facility will look like: It will be arranged in an open floor dormitory style with a single community bathroom on each floor. Residents will be served three meals a day provided by an outside vendor in a cafeteria-style room. Light construction on the existing building is planned for the spring, Schwartz said.
The DHS has been looking to erect a shelter in the neighborhood for the past few years as part of the mayor’s Turning the Tide on Homelessness initiative, which includes installing 76 facilities throughout the city. In May 2019, DHS Borough Director Amanda Nasner visited the community board and requested recommendations on where the shelter should be built in an effort to involve the community.
“There is a homeless population that is coming into the system from this community,” she told the board. “We want to be able to give them the opportunity to come home. We want to be able to shelter them closer to their schools or closer to their social networks.”
According to the DHS, the community had never submitted any responses or suggestions for consideration.
The Queens Boulevard shelter will give a preference to individuals experiencing homelessness who are from Briarwood. There will be between six and eight personnel working at the site per shift, but the staff will include as many as 40 total. Westhab, a housing and social services provider, will install 24/7 on-site security, 75 security cameras, enforce a 10 p.m. curfew, and set up a 24-hour open line for community members. Additionally, the DHS will establish a community advisory board and, according to Schwartz, is considering extra community patrol.
Despite the plentiful precautions, community members are wary of the shelter.
“I have alerted all the major property owners surrounding the proposed site. They are very concerned of course and aroused and very strongly opposed,” Schwartz said.
One concerned business owner, who preferred to stay anonymous, told the Chronicle in an email that area property owners are creating a coalition to raise funds and possibly go to court to stop the DHS from using the Queens Boulevard location.
“We are extremely serious about this and to be crystal clear, no one is against a homeless facility, but this is not the appropriate location for it,” said the anonymous neighbor, stating it is too close to hundreds of family apartments and a third of a mile away from Archbishop Molloy High School.
The DHS, however, remains confident that the neighbors will come around and warmly welcome the shelter residents, especially because the facility will be the first in the community district — homeless individuals originating from the area had previously been placed far from home, a fault the Queens Boulevard home would fix. The home would, however, be one mile away from the Briarwood Residence, a family homeless shelter.
As of Dec. 14, the agency reported that fewer than 54,000 individuals are living in city shelters, approximately 18,400 of whom are single adults. The Briarwood home would house 175 of them.
“The Borough of Queens and New Yorkers from the area who fall on hard times deserve access to the types of services and supports that can help restabilize their lives with dignity — and we remain committed to ensuring Queens communities have the critical safety net resources they need to support those who may fall on hard times, right here in the community, so they can get back on their feet closer to their support networks,” the DHS told the Chronicle in an email. “Through collaborative support and compassion, we will make this the best experience it can be for all.”
