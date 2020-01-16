CB 5 talks MTA bus redesign concerns

“Don’t shoot the messenger.”

Those were the words of Walter Sanchez of Community Board 5 as he discussed the MTA’s bus redesign plan with the board last Wednesday night.

Sanchez told the board the “narrative” to get used to from the MTA: “We’re not changing bus routes, we’re scrapping all the bus routes and starting from scratch.”

The MTA is looking to eliminate stops to avoid bus bunching as well as providing more direct routes with fewer turns. Sanchez said the district has more turns than most. He also noted that the area is “barren” when it comes to subways.

“The challenges for this district are very, very different than anywhere else,” he said.

The MTA will host a workshop on its plan at the Greater Ridgewood Youth Council at 59-03 Summerfield St. on Jan. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“I encourage you to come to the meeting and talk about it and take a look at it first before you have comments,” Sanchez said.

He also said, “Look at it with open eyes. The board chairs were a little bit skeptical but it does make sense. They’re putting the bike lanes in and bus lanes all over the place. There seems to be a lot of traffic so something needs to be done.”

CB 5 member Kathy Masi told the board, “I really think that we have to get in front of this.”

Masi, president of the Glendale Civic Association, spoke of the problems plaguing the area.

“We don’t have great public transportation in Glendale. The one bus that goes to the express train is now being eliminated,” she said, speaking of the Q23. (The QT11 and QT82 will combine to cover the Q23 route.)

Masi said she tried to take public transportation in and out of Manhattan instead of driving. She called it “disastrous.”

“It gave me no choice,” Masi said. “It pushed me back in a car. So I really would like to see this work so that cars are off the street and we are able to take a bus or a train. And what I see happening right now, it’s just going to make it a little more difficult and, hence, more cars. And I know that’s not the intent but it’s the reality of it.”

CB 5 member Maryann Lottanzio voiced her opposition to the planned changes to the Q18 and Q67 routes. The Q18 would be moved from 65th Place onto 69th Street to Roosevelt Avenue for the 7 train.

“We have a lot of people in the co-ops on 65th Place that count on that bus to get them to the train and to their doctors and to whatever place they have to go,” Lottanzio said.

She implored Maspeth residents to go to the meeting on Jan. 21 and voice opposition to changing those routes.

Sanchez said he’s glad the MTA is holding the first of eight workshops in the borough in Ridgewood because the area is so different from other parts of Queens.

“I think the community board’s recommendations are going to be very, very, very important to this process,” he said.

The MTA announced the project last year and released a draft plan. A proposed final version will be released later in 2020 and the plan is to be implemented in 2021.

“One of the things that we really do need to look at is speeding buses up to make them more desirable,” said John Maier, co-chairman of the board’s Transportation Committee.

He said one of the ways to speed up buses is repositioning the stops, something Maier believes the MTA handled well.

Maier also called the proposal to split the Q58 route into two lines — one bringing commuters to Flushing “super fast” and the other following its current, more local route — a “wonderful thing.”

He said the Queens redesign is more of an overhaul, whereas MTA redesigns in the Bronx and Staten Island were more about tweaking routes.

Maier explained the redesign is meant to be “revenue neutral,” so adding service in Eastern Queens would mean having to balance it with possibly removing service in other areas.

“I’m not being an advocate for that, I’m just saying that’s kind of one of their approaches to this,” he said.

With the MTA using different numbers for proposed routes — for example, the current Q2 is proposed as the new QT38 route — Maier told members to be careful about which lines they discuss at the workshops and to use new terminology. (The existing Q38 will be rolled into the new QT77.)

“We could take this as the golden opportunity to get the right setup for Community Board 5 and not miss this,” Masi said.