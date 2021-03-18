Four Queens community boards banded together March 11 to stand in solidarity with their Asian residents amid rising racially targeted attacks brought on by the pandemic.
Spearheaded by Community Board 11, the coalition submitted its letter to several area newspapers, including the Chronicle, declaring its intent to support and to provide a safe haven for victims of hate crimes.
“Diversity and inclusion is an underlying issue for what is special about this borough,” CB 11 Chairperson Michael Budabin told the Chronicle March 15. “We want people to know where we stand, to make people feel like they’re safe.”
The letter recalled the Feb. 16 incident in which a man attacked an Asian woman in Flushing. One witness claimed 47-year-old Patrick Mateo threw a box of spoons at her and yelled slurs before he shoved her to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The 52-year-old was taken to the hospital and her alleged assaulter was charged with assault and harassment.
Finding the attack “cowardly and disgusting,” CB 11’s Public Safety and Licensing Committee was urged to take action. Panel Chairperson Jack Fried suggested crafting a letter, which was approved at the committee’s March 9 meeting.
In a display of the unity CB 11 was trying to achieve, the panel invited Queens’ other 13 community boards to sign on.
CB 6 Chairperson Alexa Weitzman, CB 8 Chairperson Martha Taylor and CB 10 Chairperson Betty Braton were the three to sign on in time for the letter’s March 11 release. Budabin asserts that the short response window is most likely the reason the other leaders neglected to join.
The objective of the letter is to assure the Asian-American community that it is welcome in Queens, despite the actions of some prejudiced assailants.
Budabin acknowledged that as advisory councils, the community boards do not hold power to demand specific changes from the city in its quest to halt racist attacks, nor would he find that appropriate.
“We’re not trying to pretend we get to say what the city does, but we see our role as being a mouthpiece and one of the easiest ways is to act as a liaison there,” the chairperson said. “We don’t see it as our role without particular research to propose a particular solution to the issue. The city is there to do that. Big picture — we think you have to be proactive ... It’d be stepping outside our bounds to propose particular action.”
In their letter, however, the leaders did suggest the city allocate resources and thoughtful coordination across agencies to eliminate hate. Finding proactive ways of fending off hate crimes rather than addressing incidents retroactively would be a key element in tacking the issue, they wrote.
CB 11 hopes to continue solidarity efforts within its own district moving forward, one idea of which would be to diversify its own membership to adequately represent the neighborhood ethnic makeup.
“Here in our district, we want people to know we represent them,” Budabin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.