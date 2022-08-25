Community Board 9 held its first-ever small business resources and economic recovery forum last Thursday, drawing area business owners and leaders together to network and discuss challenges and opportunities.
The event took place at Starlight Pavilion banquet hall in South Richmond Hill, which was provided free of charge by owners Matthew and Kathy Singh.
Speakers included Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Sam Smouha, program manager for commercial revitalization at the Queens Economic Development Corp., and Andrew Rubin, director of community affairs and government relations at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Grech spoke about revitalizing the tech industry in Queens and the effects of congestion pricing on business owners. Smouha discussed the lack of a business improvement district or merchant’s association in the Richmond Hill area and how creating an informal one would be a big step.
State Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr., James Sanders Jr. and Leroy Comrie, as well as Assemblymembers Jenifer Rajkumar and David Weprin, made remarks and took questions from attendees.
“This is a great networking opportunity that we hope to keep up,” said CB 9 Chair Sherry Algredo. She said she hopes to hold similar events across the area and also thanked the dozens of businesses who donated food and more for the event.
— Deirdre Bardolf
