Community Board 9 continued its dedication to supporting small businesses by having an outing at Caribbean Cabana in Richmond Hill on Friday, Aug. 11.
Above, Caribbean Cabana owners Pamela Ramsewack, left, and Angela Singh, were overjoyed at the support. The restaurant opened in 2007 and has been a community favorite for Caribbean food since. The owners are also known within the community for feeding seniors on Thanksgiving and providing food during National Night Out.
Next to them, state Sen. Leroy Comrie was in attendance with loved ones celebrating his birthday, which was the day prior. Both the board and Comrie’s family brought cake to share for the occasion.
Above right, the board members pose together for a photo. Above them, guests mingle with family and friends in the restaurant’s vibrant outdoor dining space.
Top middle, Ramsewack and Singh pose with Anthony Lemma, who presented them with a proclamation on behalf of Assemblyman David Weprin. Representatives of Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez also presented the owners with similar accolades.
Top left, event attendees enjoy their dinner, and below, the entire group in attendance poses for a funny photo.
Center, board Chairperson Sherry Algredo introduces Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. Grech praised the board in a speech, and said he was inspired to go to restaurants and provide the same support with the Chamber.
Other notable attendees included Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern, which the board supported with an outing last month, and Queens County Civil Court Judge Andrea Ogle.
Algredo was thrilled at the event’s turnout. “It’s really important for us to come out and support local businesses,” she said. She shared that the outing generated almost $2,000 for Caribbean Cabana, with $1,000 of that total spent by Comrie.
— Kristen Guglielmo
