Community Board 9 met on Tuesday night for the last time before the summer hiatus on Zoom due to Covid concerns.
Elected officials back from Albany attended and delivered remarks including Assemblymembers Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
“Particularly in my role as chair of the Children and Families Committee, we are trying to invest in preventing as much childhood trauma and then mitigating the effects of those children who have been traumatized as possible,” said Hevesi. “This year in the budget, we were able to secure $7 billion for expanded child care, which will bring 400,000 kids into care.”
Rajkumar highlighted her bill to create the first Asian American and Pacific Islander Commission in New York.
Addabbo focused on the recent package of gun bills signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) attended and spoke about the recent budget passed the night before by the City Council. She spoke of a new initiative under which every councilmember will get $100,000 to dedicate to public safety programs in their district.
Alexandria Sumpter-Delves, co-chair of the board’s Education and Youth Services Committee, urged Schulman and her colleagues to address the budget’s cuts to the Department of Education.
“My understanding right now is that much of that money has been reallocated to community schools and some of the not-for-profits that will be running enrichment programs, which you all may know more widely as Summer Rising,” said Sumpter-Delves. “We would like to see much of those funds reallocated during the school year. However, this decision was made based on the significant drop in enrollment,” she said.
The new Commanding Officer of the 102nd Precinct, Capt. Jeremy Kivlin pledged to address derelict vehicles and quality-of-life issues.
Board Chair Sherry Algredo announced that staff raises went into effect and that the Queens Borough Board approved a smoke-free housing resolution.
