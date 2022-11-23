Community Board 9 has requested that the city Comptroller’s Office conduct an investigation into the delays surrounding renovations of the Richmond Hill Queens Public Library branch and an audit to see how much will actually be needed to complete the project.
“There appears to be a very serious problem with the implementation of this project,” the board wrote in a letter that was sent earlier this week.
The letter states that the renovations were first proposed in 2016 and were fully funded by the QPL as a “pass-through” project.
“We never even asked for a renovation,” said Seth Welins, chair of the board’s Education Committee. “They came with plans and told us that they wanted to renovate the library, and the plans were beautiful.”
“In between that initial meeting where they introduced this whole renovation plan and now, it’s just been chaotic. We can’t get any real information.”
At one point, he said, all the books were removed to start renovations that never happened, and then were replaced with books from a different library.
Additionally, several parties including the board and the city Comptroller’s Office were under the impression that the project was being handed off to the city Department of Design and Construction.
It is set to be, said Lisi de Bourbon, director of communications for the library, because the QPL realized it could not be funded with its operating budget and instead needs capital funding, calling for DDC involvement.
“The reason they’re not managing it yet is that we haven’t turned over the design yet,” de Bourbon told the Chronicle. “It’s going to be a DDC project.”
The project is currently in the design phase, she explained, which is expected to be completed in summer 2023, with construction anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and end in spring 2027.
The pandemic presented numerous challenges to the process, she added, contributing to the delay.
“We look forward to providing the community with a modernized branch that will meet the public’s learning and information needs,” de Bourbon said via email.
The board and Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) said they were last told work would begin in 2023.
“I toured the library a month or two ago and it’s in great need of work,” said Schulman.
“I need to push now to make sure they don’t push it back yet again,” she said, continuing, “My office is working with the community board anyway and particularly with the chair and, and we’re trying to work with the library itself.” Also a priority for her is renovating the Rego Park branch.
The community board’s letter criticized the DDC transfer as causing further delays and increasing the cost, which the members said went from $7 million to $16.3 million.
They also slammed what they consider “unsatisfactory communications” with library staff, stating that there were supposed to be periodic meetings and updates but that those have “pretty much vanished.”
“There’s just been lack of communication, lack of transparency, which leads to a complete disrespect and a complete disregard for the community board,” Chair Sherry Algredo told the Chronicle. “The community deserves better.”
The library says there is “an open line of communications with the community board” and that it has “been in contact as recently as May 2022 and September 2022.”
“What we’re left with now is a lot of unanswered questions,” said Welins. “One of them has to do with providing library services during this proposed renovation.”
The board does not want temporary trailers or library vans, which they were told at one point would be the case.
“Other libraries undergoing renovations were able to lease swing sites that provided limited but effective services,” the letter states.
