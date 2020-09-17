Community Board 8 is fed up with Mayor de Blasio’s apparent cluelessness about the formerly detained individuals staying at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Fresh Meadows and unanimously agreed at its Sept. 9 meeting to send his office a letter demanding he address the issue.
“I will only say that some of the facts you laid out don’t jive with what I understand ... I don’t have any knowledge of a single location with a hundred former inmates. That just doesn’t jive with what I know,” the mayor said on Aug. 28 on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer show after a constituent asked when the hotel will stop being used as transitional housing so that the “neighborhood can get back to the way it was.”
Just 11 days before de Blasio made the statement, the community board received a letter from Elizabeth Glazer, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, claiming the mayor asked her to contact the board and alert them to the fact that they were not entitled to prior notification because the site would only be used temporarily. The board says the inconsistencies on the mayor’s knowledge on the transitional community in Fresh Meadows are abhorrent, and that Glazer’s statement that it would only be temporary is incorrect.
The city, in conjunction with Exodus Transitional Community, placed approximately 100 detainees at the 61-27 186 St. hotel sometime in April without alerting the community or area elected officials. The community reacted poorly to the secrecy — an online petition to reject the guests reached 9,627 signatures; hundreds of residents rallied outside the hotel Aug. 6 in protest; and nine civic associations joined forces to form a Safe Neighborhoods Committee, which drafted an Aug. 10 letter to the mayor requesting he allow the Fresh Meadows contract with Exodus to lapse.
“Now I have to say ... there’s no problem with the Wyndham hotel. The problem is with the mayor,” said CB 8 Chairperson Martha Taylor said at the meeting. “What we’re doing with this letter is saying to the mayor, ‘How could you not know about such a thing?’ and ‘How could you ask Elizabeth Glazer, the director of the Mayoral Office of Criminal Justice, to respond to a letter that was sent by elected officials and me if you know nothing about it?’”
Taylor noted that the letter would not condemn the use of the hotel as transitional housing because, to her knowledge, it is being well-maintained and the officials working with the residents have placed some of them in permanent facilities and helped them find jobs. Contrary to many Fresh Meadows residents’ fears, the crime rate in the area has not risen, but has actually decreased — statistics for the 107th Precinct show it has gone down nearly 2 percent for the year so far compared to 2019.
The board agreed that the mayor’s lack of knowledge was concerning, though there was a discussion about changing the language of the final sentence, which requests that the mayor suspends the use of the hotel as transitional housing before his term concludes in Novermber 2021.
“I think that’s an excessively long period of time to give him to comply,” said Maria Deinnocentiis. “I kind of take offense to that ... They said it would be just until the end of the summer, now were giving him a year.”
A board member suggested including the word “expeditiously” in order to pressure the mayor into cutting the contract short, but Taylor rejected the idea.
“There’s been no problem. We can’t just throw these people out in the street when there’s been no problem,” she said.
The board unanimously agreed to alter the language to exclude a time frame for the mayor to complete the request before it unanimously agreed to send it to de Blasio.
The contract between the city and Exodus was initially set to expire in November, but CEO and founder of Exodus Julio Medina told the Chronicle on Aug. 10 that the program will remain in place until the state of emergency is lifted.
“I heard it may close on its own,” board member Marc Haken said, referring to a Sept. 7 The City report that the Federal Emergency Management Agency shifted funds from a program to disinfect city trains and schools. According to the report, de Blasio is awaiting FEMA reimbursement for the COVID Emergency Housing program to support the contract, though the dissolvement of the transitional housing at Wyndham is not yet confirmed.
“The long-term plan for the hotels will be determined based on public health considerations driven by COVID,” a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice said in an email.
