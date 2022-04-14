Community Board 7 discussed upcoming improvements to the Main Street 7 subway station during its April meeting on Monday, also voting unanimously to approve the co-naming of a section of 136th Street in honor of Don Capalbi, former chair of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and civic leader.
The presentation from Joe O’Donnell, the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s director of public affairs, on the upcoming construction at the Main Street Station took up the bulk of Monday night’s meeting. The project, which is what the MTA calls a “circulation improvements project,” is meant to ease congestion both on the platform and at the street level, particularly during peak hours.
“The stairs into and out of the station are already over capacity,” O’Donnell said. “They’re very congested and overcrowded.”
To fix that, the MTA will install four new staircases from the street level to the station’s mezzanine level and on top of that, four more staircases connecting the mezzanine to the platform. Four existing stairwells inside the station are set to be replaced and reoriented, as well.
Though those stairs will be improved so as to make it easier for those who face mobility challenges to use them, O’Donnell was unsure of whether the improvements were “technically ADA-compliant.”
Relatedly, in response to board members’ concerns, he said that escalators and elevators will not be added to the station through the project.
In addition to those changes, there will also be some utility improvements.
The $30 million upgrade was awarded in December, O’Donnell said, and that street work is expected to begin in June. The projected “substantial completion date” is October 31, 2023, O’Donnell said; the final completion, he added, would be about 90 days after that, putting the date at the end of January 2024.
All work is set to occur during off-peak hours, O’Donnell said. Five stairs connecting the street and mezzanine levels will be accessible at all times, as will both the stairs to the southbound and northbound platforms.
However, some bus stops on Main Street will need to be relocated during construction. The eastbound Q48, which is normally on Roosevelt Avenue, will be moved onto Main Street, but the westbound one will stay on Roosevelt, albeit shifted a few hundred feet to the west. The Q17 southbound bus will move about three blocks north, between 38th and 37th Avenues. The southbound Q65 will stop on Kissena Boulevard in front of the Flushing Library — a move that has been in effect for almost a month now, due to the March 17 fire on Main Street and 40th Road.
In other board business, members voted unanimously to co-name 136th Street between 57th Road and 58th Avenue for the late civic leader Don Capalbi. The former president of the Queensboro Hill Flushing Civic Association, Capalbi was known for his activism, including his successful campaign for traffic control near PS 163 and his condemnation of the 2015 Main Street redesign. He also worked as a staffer for Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), who Nicholas Corrado, the board’s Transportation Committee chair, said is in support of the dedication.
“Don was much more than a terrific civic activist and staff member,” Corrado said. “He was also a great human being, a wonderful and special person who was selfless and full of life and one of the kindest, friendliest and gentlest people I’ve ever known.”
