Community Board 7’s final meeting before the summer was an atypical one for the panel — not only because it lasted only two hours and was scheduled for the third Tuesday of the month rather than the second Monday, but because it was led by First Vice Chair Chuck Apelian with support from District Manager Marilyn “Mac” McAndrews.
According to Apelian, Chair Gene Kelty is recovering from radiation therapy for a recurring tumor he’d previously had removed. That did not stop Kelty from attending the virtual meeting, though, even as he was fairly quiet throughout.
With the US Open coming to Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s own National Tennis Center in just a few months, John Albert and Shelby Ponder of the U.S. Tennis Association spoke about job opportunities for the tournament. The USTA is still looking to fill guest services, player services, during courts and grounds, IT and administrative positions; job fairs will be coming to Queens in the next few weeks.
The board was the latest to hear a presentation from the Department of City Planning on Mayor Adams’ “City of Yes” initiative, which aims to allow property owners to make eco-friendly modifications through various zoning text amendments.
Many board members seemed to conflate City of Yes with the controversial Local Law 97, which will go into effect come 2024 and will limit certain buildings’ greenhouse gas emissions, and can be addressed by retrofitting or replacing appliances.
Other panelists took issue with the initiative’s NYC Accelerator, an online tool designed to advise building owners on how they can make their property more energy efficient; Second Vice Chair Warren Schreiber called it “a gimmick.”
“It seems to be a black box,” Apelian agreed. “There’s nothing definitive. There’s no grants, there’s no interest. It’s more like — I don’t even know what it’s like.
“It doesn’t really solve anything other than the fact that it’s this ... location that they’re trying to say, ‘Go there,’ as if it’s a solution, and it really isn’t.”
