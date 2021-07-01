Despite the urging of some members and residents, Community Board 7 voted June 28 to turn down plans for a primary school in Bay Terrace due to “lack of sufficient information.”
The city School Construction Authority presented its 572-seat, 44,000-square-foot building at the corner of Water’s Edge Drive and 24th Avenue, but was rejected with a 23-13 vote.
“I can tell you with complete certainty that we need — we’re in desperate need of — primary education seats in our district, including the Bay Terrace area,” said Community Education Council District 25 President Joseph DiBenedetto during the public hearing.
Board member Cody Herrmann recounted her experience attending overcrowded public schools and urged her colleagues to prioritize the ongoing issue, which she said will only get worse.
“There’s no question that Bay Terrace needs a new school,” said Arlene Fleishman, co-chairperson of the board education committee. “We cannot keep saying, ‘Not in my backyard’ ... All I ask is we spend more time discussing space for children to be educated than we do for garage spaces.”
The proposed site is one of a few the SCA and Department of Education are evaluating in order to add over 5,500 seats in the subdistrict, which encompasses Bay Terrace, Whitestone, College Point and Beechhurst. The agencies are also planning on further developing two existing primary schools to admit more students.
The SCA expects there to be 20,494 K-5 students in Community School District 25 by 2026, a 41.5 percent increase from the number of students enrolled during the 2018-19 academic year.
But the majority of the board believed there were too many unanswered questions to give a stamp of approval.
“The area is basically a dead-end area, a dead-end street. It’s not an exact dead-end street but its very difficult for vehicular traffic to pass,” said Nicholas Corrado, chairperson for the transportation and public safety committees. The site lies on an L-shaped street, but 24th Avenue extends several hundred feet farther before reaching a dead-end at the gates of the Bay Terrace Country Club.
Corrado questioned whether the SCA had the data to ensure an increase in area traffic could be accommodated, but Gayle Mandaro of the agency said the project is still in the early phases of a traffic analysis. As part of the State Environmental Quality Review, the SCA and other agencies will study traffic flow, public safety, flow of traffic, parking considerations and more.
Board Chairperson Gene Kelty worried that the site may be in a “bad area” for a school due to its proximity to the marsh of Little Neck Bay. He reflected on previous buildings in nearby neighborhoods that have shifted because they weren’t properly built for the terrain. Because a full environmental review is not yet available, Kelty believes he and the board wouldn’t be able to make a “base decision” on the structural viability of the school.
“[We’ll] likely not have a cellar here because of the where the water table likely is or where we expect it to be,” Mandaro said. “But we will be building a building that will withstand the test of time.”
Despite the community board’s disapproval, the SCA has received extensive support from the district community education council, a spokesperson told the Chronicle following the Monday meeting.
“We are disappointed in the community board’s vote to reject the new primary school,” Kevin Ortiz, the SCA communications and external affairs manager, said in an email. “District 25 schools are overcrowded, and there is clearly a need for new school capacity, particularly in this sub-district. We’ll continue to work with stakeholders and our partners at DOE to provide the seats and resources our students need and deserve.”
Because the proposal is undergoing public review, there are no designs for the building yet. If it comes to fruition, in spite of CB7’s rejection, the SCA expects the school to be operational in five years.
The project’s public comment period will remain open through July 20, and area residents are encouraged to share feedback on the proposed site, as well as alternative locations, via email at sites@nycsca.org.
