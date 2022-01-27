Outcry against a potential homeless shelter in Flushing continued at this month’s Community Board 7 meeting, held virtually on Jan. 24.
Though a vote has yet to be held, Amanda Eckhart, chief programming officer for the Urban Resource Institute, insisted that the shelter will be built, regardless of the vote’s outcome.
The building will not be owned by the city; its owner is a nonprofit called the Housing Development Fund Company, which is owned by Asian Americans for Equality and the Urban Resource Institute, the latter of which will operate the building as well. However, the city will pay AAFE $16.7 million for the project, AAFE’s website says.
The meeting included a presentation on the proposal from the URI and Joslyn Carter, a Department of Homeless Services administrator.
During their presentation, the DHS and the URI said that the building, which is set to be located at 39-03 College Point Blvd. (also listed as 133-04 39 Ave.), will have 90 units, each housing families of various sizes.
Twenty-three of those units will be studio apartments, the proposal says. That particular point raised several eyebrows from board members and constituents alike, seeing as the shelter is meant to function as family and children transitional housing, the first of its kind citywide. To that, URI and DHS officials explained that single parents with one child will be placed in those studios.
That was only one of several points of contention during the two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the majority of which was spent discussing the shelter project. For one, several participants emphasized that CB 7 community members should get priority for the Flushing shelter, since its residents are not limited to homeless people from the area.
During public comment, some suggested that shelters are systemically flawed.
“The shelter system in New York City is broken,” A Better College Point Civic Association president Jennifer Shannon said.
Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech argued that shelters do not fix homelessness — affordable housing does.
“We know that there’s a lack of good, permanent housing for hundreds of thousands of people in the city,” he reiterated to the Chronicle after the meeting. “Maybe this will be the impetus to focus on permanent housing, instead of short-term, short-stay, very disruptive shelters that don’t seem to solve the problem.”
Meanwhile, CB 7 elected new officers; Gene Kelty will remain chair, a position he has held for 38 years.
