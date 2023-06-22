Community Board 6 has lobbied hard for years to improve accessibility at the Long Island Rail Road’s Forest Hills station, which presently has two-tiered ramps on each side for those who cannot use stairs.
But even with $7 million in federal money approved for the project, Chairwoman Heather Beers-Dimitriadis said there are new questions at the board’s June 14 meeting.
“We met with the LIRR this week to discuss the long-anticipated elevator project,” Beers-Dimitriadis said in a video of the meeting on the board’s YouTube channel. “And there has been a recent change in the scope of the project.”
Without elaborating, she said the change does not appear to mesh with the original scope of the funds secured by U.S. Rep Grace Meng (D-Flushing); and that board leaders would meet again with LIRR officials and others in September or October.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has dedicated billions in recent years and in future capital plans for access upgrades throughout its system, including the LIRR. The 2020-24 capital plan calls for $5 billion.
While elected and civic leaders have requested elevators, and many press reports, including the Chronicle’s, have cited them for Forest Hills, the LIRR, even when discussing elevator plans, has tended to use the term accessibility “upgrade” for the Forest Hills station, which also could mean an augmentation of the existing ramps.
Asked directly, Meng’s office was not committing to either ramps or elevators.
“Last year, I secured $7 million for accessibility and station improvements at the Forest Hills LIRR station,” she said in an email. “I understand the design has not been finalized and that the LIRR continues to engage with stakeholders on this renovation.”
The LIRR, in an email, mentioned ramps.
“The LIRR has worked with its partners in government and neighbors in Forest Hills to make sure the station is made accessible with a plan that delivers full ADA accessibility and longer platforms, while also preserving the aesthetics of this historic station,” the LIRR said in the email.
Asked for clarification, the MTA said the quote speaks for itself.
The MTA has made a historic $5 billion investment in the 2020-2024 Capital Program for ADA accessibility.
The station is, in fact, quite historic. Built in 1906, its south entrance faces Station Plaza in Forest Hills Gardens. Former President Teddy Roosevelt made a speech from the first landing on July 4, 1917, among other things supporting U.S. involvement in World War I and expounding on the importance of American citizenship.
Michael Perlman, a historian and preservationist from Forest Hills, told the Chronicle if he were given the decision, he would go with an upgraded ramp system.
“I hope they would preserve the historic and architectural character of the station,” he said.
