The plan for a nine-story mixed-use building at the site of the former Shalimar Diner took a step forward last Thursday as Community Board 6 voted 34-5 in favor of a zoning change for the Rego Park location.
The application was filed by David Koptiev, owner of Platinum Realty. The building would have retail on the first floor and 74 dwelling units on the second through ninth floors, including 24 designated as affordable independent residences for seniors, restricted to households with incomes at 80 percent of the area median income. The applicant agreed to provide some of the total at an average of 60 percent AMI, increasing the overall affordability of the project.
“To put more affordable housing, senior affordable housing, on the market, it is so important,” said Michael Cohen, a spokesperson for Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), during last Thursday’s online meeting.
Cohen added that housing is a top priority for Koslowitz and she supports the project, located at the southeast corner of 63rd Drive and Austin Street in Rego Park.
Lauren George of Constantinople & Vallone Consulting said based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development metrics, rents for the affordable units would be around $909 for a studio, $1,143 for a one-bedroom and $1,366 for a two-bedroom.
“I think this is meeting a need,” said George, who noted some asking rents in the area are around $3,000 for a two-bedroom.
People will be able to get applications on the city’s Housing Connect website and Frank St. Jacques of Akerman LLP said there is a provision for 50 percent preference for area residents.
CB 6 member Peter Beadle voted against the project when it was presented to the Land Use Committee but voted in favor of it during last Thursday’s meeting, saying he was happy the developer took board feedback into account.
Beadle noted that the AMI used is actually for the city and even areas outside it. The AMI for Rego Park at 63 percent is lower than the city average of 87 percent, he said. And he said that while the original proposal technically met the city’s rules for affordability, it wasn’t enough for what the area really needs until the board gave its input.
“We have a responsibility to our community to do whatever we can to try and get as much affordable housing as we possibly can,” he said.
Prameet Kumar, vice chairman of the Land Use Committee, said, “I think this experience could be a model for how we approach rezoning conversations in the future.”
CB 6 overwhelmingly voted in favor despite some residents contacting the board to voice concerns about the project. One person, whose comments were read by CB 6 Chairwoman Alexa Weitzman, worried about overbuilding destroying the area.
“How many more riders can the buses and subways absorb? Small businesses are being forced out to make room for these new high-rises,” the person wrote. “At what point does this become overdevelopment?”
The project would provide 45 self-service parking spaces: 28 in a garage for residential use and 17 on the surface for commercial use.
As designed the curb cut is on Austin Street, though St. Jacques told CB 6 the architect is looking into relocating it to 63rd Drive. “Based on the way the building is designed today it would require a lot more redesign,” he said.
The next step in the city’s land-use process is for the proposal to be brought to the borough president and Borough Board.
