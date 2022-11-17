City agencies tell the Chronicle that they are ready and willing to discuss safety upgrades with Community Board 5 where an on-ramp to the Jackie Robinson Parkway shares an approach to an entrance to Forest Park in Glendale.
The board can even expect the main streetlights to be repaired at a place where drivers and park-users cannot afford to have a car miss the turn.
And in a new development, short poles with red lights at the top were installed Thrusday on a curve where the on-ramp breaks fro the entrance road.
The entrance, at 86th Street and Myrtle Avenue, takes drivers parallel to a pedestrian/bike path that leads into and from the park before requiring them to take a left turn onto the ramp to the eastbound JRP.
But the design of the site — and the fact that street lights there have been out of order for an undetermined length of time — was the topic of an extended discussion at CB 5’s monthly meeting Nov. 10.
“It’s beautiful. It’s renovated. It’s a new entrance to the park,” District Manager Gary Giordano said. “ ... But it seems we have two issues here. There is no guardrail here whatsoever to protect pedestrians.”
The second, he said, is nonfunctioning street lamps.
“So it is pitch black at night,” Giordano said. On top of that, he continued, at the point where the road turns to the on ramp, a set of park benches, with the backs to the street, is separated from the pavement by a low earthen berm and a few tree saplings.
Giordano, who said one car already has missed that turn, said there needs to be a metal guardrail at the curve between the pavement and the benches.
The board also wants a wooden rail along the pedestrian bike path, similar to others throughout the park.
“When it was first designed, we were on top of it,” Parks Committee Chairman Steven Fiedler said. “Nobody listened ... This curve and where those seats are — something definitely has to be done before somebody gets killed.”
The city Departments of Transportation and Parks and Recreation, in emails to the Chronicle, said they are working together, starting with fixing the street lights.
“We hear the concerns of Community Board 5, and are working to address [them,” said a Parks and Recreation spokesman. “We support better pedestrian/cyclist safety in this area, and are working with DOT to explore additional means to increase safety.”
The DOT is reviewing CB 5’s requests.
“Ensuring cyclist and pedestrian safety is a top priority for this administration,” Deputy Press Secretary Mona Bruno said in an email. “We are carefully reviewing the recommendations from Community Board 5 as we collaborate with Parks to explore potential safety enhancements.”
UPDATE
This story has been updated to report the installation of safety lights on a curve in question.
