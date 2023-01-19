A longtime member of Community Board 5 was relieved of his duties by Borough President Donovan Richards for a comment Richards and others said was racially charged.
Richard Huber, speaking after District Manager Gary Giordano updated the board on the recent nurses’ strike at the Jan. 11 meeting, referred to Covid-19 as “Wu flu,” a reference to the origins of the illness in China’s Wuhan Province.
The meeting can be seen at on.nyc.gov/3iQK3ib.
Huber’s choice of term took some of the board aback, with member Derek Evers accusing him of using racist language. Many have accused the political right of using the term as a disparaging remark aimed at Asians. Richards concurred.
“For the last three years, our Asian American neighbors in New York City have experienced a surge in bias and violence against their community, and I will not tolerate a community board member using language that has fueled that wave of bigotry and hate,” Richards said in an email. “Therefore, I have removed this individual from Queens Community Board 5 for cause.”
Giordano agreed.
“In my opinion, that was cause to remove him,” he told the Chronicle.
Huber, speaking with the Chronicle on Wednesday, invited anyone who has not seen the video of the meeting to do so.
Huber added that he was exercising free speech at a public forum, and felt his years of service to not merit “canceling.”
“Wuhan is a place, not a race. How that got twisted into a racial remark ...” Huber said. “It is a colloquialism. It’s an evil virus that has destroyed people’s lives, destroyed families and destroyed businesses because of the horrible policies that the institutions and the government have instituted. There was no malice in my comments. I was speaking for healthcare professionals. I was speaking about the lack of informed consent.”
Huber said anyone viewing the video would judge that he was speaking in measured tones.
“Not ranting like the other member of the board said I was,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.