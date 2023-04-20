Slow and steady appears to be winning the race with Community Board 5’s efforts to effect changes at the Forest Park entrance in Glendale at 86th Street and Myrtle Avenue.
Speaking at the monthly meeting of Community Board 5 last week, Parks Committee Chairman Steven Fiedler told the group that the city Department of Parks and Recreation has addressed one major safety concern at the entrance, and has committed to address another.
The entrance, redesigned about 18 months ago, sits adjacent to an eastbound on-ramp to the Jackie Robinson Parkway. The approach to the ramp runs parallel to a walking and biking path that runs straight into and out of the park, while drivers heading to the Jackie enter a left-hand curve that takes them up to the parkway.
But sets of benches just within the park were, until recently, almost directly in the path of a driver who might fail to negotiate the turn due to inattention, rain-slicked pavement or any other reason.
“There is a nice circle there, and they had what they call a soldier’s field, and they put in benches,” Fiedler said on a YouTube video of the April 12 meting.
“People were coming along at 40 miles an hour and crashing into a berm they had and they almost went through it,” the chairman continued. “So we had a meeting up there. They took the benches away and moved them to the side. And they’re going to come in and make a higher berm.”
The entire meeting can be viewed online at bit.ly/3KKunad.
Following an article by the Chronicle last November conveying CB 5’s concerns about the curve’s safety, the DOT put reflective markers around the curve between the curb line and the berm, followed later by yellow traffic signs with arrows directing drivers left on to the JRP ramp.
The Chronicle’s first visit to the site last fall, during the tail end of a Friday night nor’easter, coincided with two street lights at the curve being inoperable.
“We had all kinds of safety people there,” Fiedler said of their initial efforts. “And they said you couldn’t do anything with barricades, Jersey barriers or anything like that because they didn’t meet requirements.”
But he said the most recent meeting, which included Queens Parks’ Deputy Chief of Operations Philip Sparcio, has yielded results.
“He’s going to come in and make a higher berm,” Fiedler said. “They came in and put reflectors there, but it was just a bad design. Sorry to say that. But it was just a bad design.”
