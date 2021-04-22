Community Board 5 voted against City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s (D-Manhattan) Planning Together initiative by a 45-3 margin during last Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
“I don’t think there was any community board that was in favor of it,” CB 5 Land Use Committee Chairman Walter Sanchez said. “That’s not why we’re not in favor of it but we really did our homework on this thing.”
Johnson’s bill, which has been panned by boards around the borough since being introduced in December, would change the land use and budget process by identifying community needs, from parks and open space to hospitals and social services to support for small businesses, in addition to housing needs, and then prioritizing those in future budget and planning process.
Critics say the bill would take land use authority away from community boards, which have an advisory say in the process.
“We know best,” Sanchez said. “We’re there. We’re in the neighborhood. We live in the neighborhood. We know what we need. We know if something’s out of character.”
An application goes through a community board, then to the borough president, City Planning Commission, City Council and then the mayor, though the mayor’s approval is not necessary.
“Our role really is to take a look at how it fits into the character of the community, the community’s need,” Sanchez said.
The bill would create a “director,” who would establish a Citywide Goals Statement. “We are quite afraid that if the decisive overwhelming influence is in the hands of one person who is appointed it’s really not good long-term planning,” Sanchez said.
In other board business, CB 5 Parks Chairman Steve Fielder reviewed the city’s multipurpose play area for Evergreen Park in Ridgewood, a $4.6 million project funded by Councilman Robert Holden (D-Middle Village), Johnson and Mayor de Blasio.
The goal is to improve accessibility and security at the park adjacent to PS 68 at St. Felix and 75th avenues.
The project includes resurfacing existing concrete bleachers, installing two junior basketball courts, a walking track, seating area, fitness area, color seal coat on asphalt with painted games including three volleyball court lines and a 4,000-square-foot skate spot.
There will be increased ramp entrance and deeper treads on stairs, while a chain link fence will be removed and replaced with a handrail at the ramp.
