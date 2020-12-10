A controversial affordable housing proposal in Sunnyside has cleared a significant hurdle, with Community Board 2 signing off on a zoning change for a parking lot at 50-25 Barnett Ave.
Phipps Houses, the oldest and largest nonprofit developer of affordable housing in the city, is looking to construct a six- to seven-story building with 167 affordable units and about 5,300 square feet of community space on a site that now is a parking lot adjacent to the Long Island Rail Road.
The group owns and operates the Phipps Garden Apartments across the street. The final vote, in a meeting on Dec. 3, was 28-13. The application now moves on for review by the office of Borough President Donovan Richards, followed by the City Planning Commission, the City Council and the Mayor’s Office.
“We thank Queens Community Board 2 for a favorable vote and are pleased that nearly 70 percent of the board members supported the creation of vitally needed affordable housing and community facility space,” said a Phipps Houses spokesperson in an email to the Chronicle. “We look forward to the upcoming steps in the Uniform Land Use Review Process.”
A zoning change from M1-1 to R6A is required to allow residential development on the property. Language also was approved to establish mandatory inclusionary housing on the property.
Officials with Community Board 2 did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the project. Phipps said community benefits will include set-asides for formerly homeless families, a community facility that will be turned over to a nonprofit service and new sidewalks and trees along Barnett Avenue.
The board back in 2016 voted down a similar proposal calling for about 220 units.
Last Thursday’s proposal also drew its share of protests. On Dec. 2, a number of Phipps residents, activists and politicians gathered at Bliss Plaza beneath the No. 7 subway line’s 46th Street-Bliss Street station.
They protested that even the rents defined as affordable under the area median income standards, or AMI, for the New York City region are not necessarily affordable for people looking to live in western Queens.
The figure is set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Others said Phipps needs to do a much better job of maintaining the Garden Apartments property.
State Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), in a press release from his office on Nov. 30, included a letter he sent to Adam Weinstein of Phipps Housing Services in Manhattan after touring the Garden Apartments property and meeting with tenants.
Gianaris said he saw bedbugs, vermin, mold and what he termed a general failure to upkeep the property.
“The fact that you are currently asking for approval to expand your development onto a neighboring parcel is troubling if we can expect this record to be repeated at the new location,” the letter stated.
Gianaris’ concerns echoed some of those expressed by Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) in a Nov. 27 tweet.
“I do NOT support the #Phipps Houses’ rezoning due to various reasons,” Barnwell wrote on Twitter on Nov. 27. “We should not reward bad developers who continuously fail to maintain the current properties they already have with new property. They are also using an #AMI formula that doesn’t create true affordable housing.”
Like CB 2, the office of Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), who was instrumental in stopping Phipps’ 2016 proposal, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
